Amazon to Hire 150,000 Workers for Holiday Season

Despite hiring freezes across the industry, Amazon is planning to hire 150,000 workers for the holiday season.

Amazon has been freezing hiring for a number of departments, including corporate retail and its Global Corporate Affairs Group. The company has also let attrition reduce its headcount by some 100,000.

With the holiday season approaching, however, Amazon is planning to hire an additional 150,000 workers.

“We’re proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles available across the country. Whether someone is looking for some extra money for a few months or a long-term career, the holidays are a great time for people to join Amazon, and many of our seasonal employees return year-after-year or transition into full-time roles,” said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. “Those who choose to stay with us will find a lot of opportunities to grow their careers, whether they take advantage of our free college tuition programs or seek out promotions across our network—this year alone, more than 20,000 front-line employees received promotions.”