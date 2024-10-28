Amazon Is Shuttering Amazon Today Delivery Service

Amazon is shuttering its same-day Amazon Today delivery service, the latest in a series of cost-cutting measures under CEO Andy Jassy.

Jassy has been working to cut costs across the company since taking over as CEO. According to NBC News, the latest cut appears to be Amazon Today.

Amazon Today is a service that provided same-day delivery from brick-and-mortar stores. Amazon Today employees found out last Monday that the service would be shutting down, and that some of them would be laid off. As NBC News points out, some 300 employees work on the team, but it is unclear how many will be laid off.

Amazon Today was an important part of the company’s efforts to speed up delivery, giving brick-and-mortar businesses a way to quickly deliver goods to customers who ordered via Amazon.

The service will largely shut down by December 2, but some businesses will be able to continue using the service for deliveries through January 24.