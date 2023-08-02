Amazon Expanding Amazon Fresh to Non-Prime Shoppers

Amazon is taking a major step forward with its Amazon Fresh grocery service, expanding access to non-Prime subscribers.

Amazon Fresh began as a grocery delivery service exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. According to GeekWire, however, the company is expanding its grocery delivery service to non-Prime customers in select metro areas.

The outlet reports that non-Prime customers will pay roughly $4 more for delivery than Prime members. The fees break down to $13.95 for orders under $50, $10.95 for orders between $50 and $100, and $7.95 for orders in excess of $100.

Unlike Prime members, who receive free delivery for orders over $150, it appears that $7.95 is the cheapest delivery option for non-Prime customers.