Amazon Fresh Quadrupling the Threshold for Free Delivery

Beginning February 28, Amazon Fresh customers will need to order quite a bit more to qualify for free delivery.

Amazon Fresh is the company’s grocery division, with physical stores that offer local delivery. Until now, the threshold for free delivery was $35 per order. According to The Verge, the threshold is being raised to $150, effective February 28.

“We’re introducing a service fee on some Amazon Fresh delivery orders to help keep prices low in our online and physical grocery stores as we better cover grocery delivery costs and continue to enable offering a consistent, fast, and high-quality delivery experience,” Amazon spokesperson Lara Hendrickson told The Verge. “We will continue to offer convenient two-hour delivery windows for all orders, and customers in some areas will be able to select a longer delivery window for a reduced fee.”

Orders under $50 will cost $9.95 for delivery. Orders between $50 and $100 will cost $6.95, and orders between $100 and $150 will cost $3.95.