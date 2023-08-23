Amazon Employees Are Quitting Over Relocation Demands

Amazon employees are opting to quit their jobs rather than relocate to meet the company’s demands to return to the office.

In late July, Amazon began requesting that corporate employees relocate — in some cases across state lines — to be closer to the hubs and offices where their jobs were located. According to CNBC, some employees are opting to quit their jobs altogether rather than disrupt their lives and those of their families.

CNBC cites the example of an employee who was hired specifically for a remote role, complete with assurances the role would remain remote. The employee and their team were later told they would have to work out of one of the company’s physical locations and given a choice of which one they wanted to move close to.

Company spokesperson Rob Munoz confirmed the relocation policy to CNBC but downplayed the impact.

“It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach, so we decided that the best thing to do was to communicate directly with teams and individuals who are affected to ensure they’re getting accurate information that’s relevant to them,” Munoz said in a statement. “If an individual feels like they don’t have the information they need, we encourage them to talk with their HR business partner or their manager.”

Data has shown that RTO mandates have been disastrous for many companies, and Amazon is flirting with that danger. The company has repeatedly angered and frustrated employees by acknowledging there is a lack of “actual data” to support RTO mandates, certainly “any data that I think would stand scrutiny.”