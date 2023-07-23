Amazon Pushing RTO, Asking Employees to Relocate

Amazon is ramping up its efforts to force employees to return to the office, even asking some employees to relocate to accommodate the changing policy.

According to AP News, Amazon has been asking some of its corporate workers to move to cities where their jobs are based. The company did not disclose how many employees are being asked to move but did say it will offer “relocation benefits” to those impacted.

“There’s more energy, collaboration, and connections happening since we’ve been working together at least three days per week, and we’ve heard this from lots of employees and the businesses that surround our offices,” Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser said in a statement. “We continue to look at the best ways to bring more teams together in the same locations, and we’ll communicate directly with employees as we make decisions that affect them.”

Like many companies, Amazon has been cracking down on remote work in an effort to return to pre-pandemic norms. The company mandated a return to office three days a week in February. The decision led to employees planning a walk-off in May over what was perceived as the company reneging on its previous remote work promises.