Affinity Offers Six-Month Free Trial On All Products

On the heels of news it was acquired by Canva, Affinity has announced a six-month free trial of its award-winning design and graphics apps.

Affinity emerged as a solid competitor to Adobe on the Mac and iPad, with the company’s products winning awards and the hearts of its users. Canva worked out a deal to acquire Affinity in an effort to better compete with Adobe, combining Canva’s online design platform with Affinity’s on-device tools.

The companies appear to be moving full speed ahead post-acquisition, with Affinity announcing its most ambitious onboarding attempt yet.

Get a six-month free trial of our award-winning photo editing, page layout, graphic design and illustration software – even if you’ve tried it before! We know it’s daunting to switch your creative software, so we want to give you plenty of time to test out Affinity before you commit. And for those of you who may have tried it before but didn’t buy for whatever reason, we’ve reset all trials so you can give it another go for a longer period of time. No obligation to buy, no payment details required to sign up.

The trial includes Affinity Designer 2, Affinity Photo 2, and Affinity Publisher 2. The company emphasizes the unique abilities its suite of tools brings to users.

Used by millions of designers, artists, editors, illustrators, photographers and other creatives around the world, the Affinity suite includes three products: Affinity Designer, Photo and Publisher. Photo editing software Affinity Photo has everything you need to edit and retouch images or produce multi-layered compositions. Graphic design software Affinity Designer gives you the tools to create stunning illustrations, high-quality concept art, unique branding and so much more. And page layout powerhouse Affinity Publisher makes it easy to combine your images, graphics and text to produce spectacular layouts for any projects. Affinity Publisher also features something truly unique. With the world-first StudioLink technology, users who own Designer and/or Photo can access the advanced toolsets of those apps without ever leaving Publisher. No need for tedious import and exporting—you can edit images and designs right in your layout. It’s the most fluid workflow ever conceived in a creative suite.

The deal is a great way for users to try out Affinity’s products and can be accessed here.