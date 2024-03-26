Canva Acquires Affinity

Canva has struck a deal to acquire Affinity, the maker of popular graphics and design software for Mac, Windows, and iPad.

Affinity made a name for itself as a professional, cost-effective alternative to Adobe. Canva is a popular online design platform that has been expanding and acquiring other companies in an effort to bolster the services it provides, including Pixabay and Pexels in 2019.

With the Affinity acquisition, Canva will have everything it needs to deliver an all-in-one platform, giving users both online and native applications.

“Visual communication is now ubiquitous in the workplace and investing in strategies that enhance our B2B offerings is core to the future of our business,” said Canva co-founder and COO, Cliff Obrecht. “From sales and marketing, to brand and creative teams, the need to create effective and engaging visual content is on the rise. The Affinity team comes with an incredible caliber of talent and technology and we’re delighted to welcome them to Canva as we enter our next phase together.”

Canva is already used by more than 175 million people, and the addition of Affinity will help it expand into the professional market.

“Since the inception of Affinity, our mission has been to empower creatives with tools that unleash their full potential, fostering a community where innovation and artistry flourish,” said Ashley Hewson, CEO of Affinity. “We’ve worked tirelessly to challenge the status quo, delivering professional-grade creative software that is both accessible and affordable. Canva’s commitment to empowering everyone to create aligns perfectly with those values. We couldn’t be more excited about becoming part of the Canva family and can’t wait to see what we will achieve together.”

Many designers already prefer Affinity to Adobe’s more expensive offerings. Combining the two platforms could help Canva compete directly with Adobe, giving users a powerful alternative to the status quo.

Official details of the deal were not disclosed, although Obrecht told Bloomberg it was worth “several hundred million pounds.”