Accedian: 76% of Manufacturers to Use Private 5G by 2024

A new report by Accedian says that 76% of manufacturers will be using private 5G networks by 2024.

The lion’s share of the media coverage surrounding 5G often focuses on the latest phones and consumer 5G options and wireless providers. Many companies, however, see private 5G networks as a revolutionary option, providing the speed and security they need.

According to Accedian, private 5G is becoming so popular that 76% of manufacturers are expected to adopt the technology by 2024.

Industrial companies are willing to implement private 5G networks to enable more flexible and automated operations and digital business processes. Reliability of application and network performance and security of 5G are critical criteria influencing the type of private network deployment.

Accedian’s full report is well-worth a read and illustrates how the next-gen wireless technology is changing industries.