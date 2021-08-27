6 in 10 Workers Would Take a Pay Cut for Remote Work

A new survey is revealing just how important remote work is to many employees, with 61% willing to take a pay cut to stay remote.

GoodHire conducted a poll of 3,500 American workers to better understand the current state of the workplace, especially in light of the changes brought on by the pandemic. The results show just how much remote work has become the new normal.

Some 68% of Americans would like to continue working remotely, while 61% would even be willing to take a pay cut to do so. Shockingly, some workers would even be willing to take as much as a 50% cut in pay to stay remote. 60% would move to a new city for a job that offered remote work options, while 70% would give up benefits for remote work.

In what should be a warning to many companies, 45% said they would immediately quit or start looking for another job if they were forced back to the office full-time. A whopping 74% said they neededcontinued remote work options to remain at their current job, demonstrating just how much people’s lives have changed over the last year and a half.

In a market where workers are already in demand, some 74% of workers believe a failure to allow remote work will hurt a company’s ability to attract top talent.

GoodHire’s poll is a sobering reality check for companies that are insisting on returning to the pre-pandemic normal, and should be a factor in companies’ decisions moving forward.