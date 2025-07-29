Meta Poaches AI Talent from OpenAI with $1B Packages for Superintelligence

In the high-stakes race to dominate artificial intelligence, Meta Platforms Inc. has escalated its talent acquisition efforts, targeting a fledgling startup led by former OpenAI executive Mira Murati. According to a recent report, Meta approached more than a dozen employees at Murati’s new venture, Thinking Machines, with offers to join its ambitious superintelligence lab. One standout proposition: a compensation package exceeding $1 billion, underscoring the lengths to which CEO Mark Zuckerberg is willing to go to assemble a world-class AI team.

This move comes amid a broader hiring blitz that has seen Meta poach top researchers from rivals like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google. The company’s strategy reflects Zuckerberg’s vision of achieving artificial superintelligence—AI surpassing human capabilities in all knowledge work—a goal he outlined in an internal memo earlier this year.

Aggressive Poaching Tactics Draw Industry Scrutiny

Critics, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, have voiced concerns over Meta’s approach. In a leaked memo reported by Wired, Altman warned that such “mercenary” tactics could foster cultural issues, contrasting them with mission-driven recruitment. Despite the backlash, Meta’s offers often include not just astronomical salaries but also access to vast computing resources and direct collaboration with Zuckerberg himself.

The recruitment from Thinking Machines is particularly notable, as Murati’s startup, still in stealth mode, focuses on advanced AI models. Meta’s overtures, detailed in the same Wired article, highlight how even nascent players are becoming battlegrounds in the talent war. One engineer reportedly received an offer blending salary, equity, and bonuses totaling over $1 billion, a figure that dwarfs typical tech compensation.

Building a Superintelligence Powerhouse

Zuckerberg’s personal involvement has been key to these efforts. As Bloomberg reported in June, he has hosted meetings at his homes in Lake Tahoe and Palo Alto to woo experts frustrated with Meta’s past AI shortcomings. This has resulted in a team of nearly two dozen researchers, including high-profile hires like the $14.3 billion acquisition of Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang, as noted in The Verge.

Beyond financial incentives, Zuckerberg emphasizes factors like autonomy and GPU access as major draws. In a statement covered by India Today, he revealed that top talent seeks more than money—they crave resources to push AI boundaries. This philosophy has helped Meta lure engineers from Apple, including two senior AI researchers following their team leader’s defection, per Mint.

The Broader Implications for AI Competition

Meta’s spree isn’t isolated; it’s part of an industry-wide frenzy where companies like Google and OpenAI are also vying for scarce expertise. A CNN Business analysis from July detailed how Meta’s Superintelligence Labs, announced in a memo shared via CNBC, aims to outpace competitors by integrating hires into projects like the Llama AI model.

However, questions linger about sustainability. Former OpenAI board member comments in Silicon Valley suggest Meta’s “dysfunctional” reputation could hinder long-term retention. Still, with offers reaching $300 million for some roles—as highlighted in another Wired piece—Zuckerberg is betting big on talent to secure Meta’s AI future.

Navigating Ethical and Strategic Challenges

As the recruitment intensifies, ethical debates emerge. Altman’s critique points to potential talent drain from mission-oriented firms, possibly slowing overall AI progress. Meta counters by positioning itself as a collaborative force, offering “endless access to cutting-edge chips,” according to recruitment details in Stocktwits.

Ultimately, Zuckerberg’s strategy could redefine how tech giants build AI capabilities, blending aggressive hiring with promises of innovation. Whether this yields superintelligence remains uncertain, but the spree signals a new era of competition where human talent is the ultimate prize.