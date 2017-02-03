IBM Watson Brings AI to H&R Block Tax Preparation

IBM announced a partnership with H&R block to use their artificial intelligent platform IBM Watson to radically improve tax preparation. "Introducing the biggest advancement in tax preparation technology," exclaimed IBM in an announcement video. "Say hello to the partnership between H&R Block and IBM Watson. Imagine being able to understand all 74,000 pages of the US tax code along with thousands of yearly tax law changes and other information, plus locks deep insights built from over 600 million data points."

"Imagine being able to understand all that information," noted IBM. "Watson will learn from it and help your tax pro find every credit, deduction and opportunity available. The one of a kind partnership between H&R Block and Watson is revolutionizing the way people file taxes."

H&R Block is marketing the new AI integration as "the future of tax prep" as seen in their new Google ad:

"H&R Block is revolutionizing the tax filing experience," stated Bill Cobb, President and Chief Executive Officer of H&R Block. "By combining the human expertise, knowledge and judgement of our tax pros with the cutting edge cognitive computing power of Watson, we are creating a future where every last deduction and credit can be found."

"Tax preparation is a perfect use for Watson," noted David Kenny, Senior Vice President of IBM Watson. "Just like Watson is already revolutionizing other industries like healthcare and education, here H&R Block with Watson is learning to process incredible amounts of information, helping create tailored solutions for H&R Block customers."

IBM expects Watson to learn through H&R Blocks millions of unique tax filings how to maximize credits and deductions for every customer, elimination inconsistencies caused by human tax preparation experts. The more information Watson receives says Kenny, the smarter Watson gets.

"This is a major shift in how man and machine work together to help us in our everyday lives," says Kenny.