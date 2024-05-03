DHS Establishes Guidelines for Responsible AI Use In Government

The Department of Homeland Security has issued guidelines for the responsible deployment of AI in government and critical infrastructure.

AI is providing to be a two-edged sword when it comes to cybersecurity. The tech is simultaneously helping organizations analyze risks and identify vulnerabilities, while also giving bad actors a powerful tool to leverage in new types of attack.

As part of the Biden administration’s efforts to foster safe and secure AI deployment, “DHS is helping to secure the nation’s critical infrastructure from AI-enabled threats, issuing safety and security guidelines for AI used in critical systems, and recruiting the talent needed to shape the future of AI and tech innovation.”

The agency outlines a number of steps designed specifically to help protect telecommunications, water supplies, power grids, and other critical infrastructure.

Established the AI Safety and Security Board (AISSB) – Over 20 technology and critical infrastructure executives, civil rights leaders, academics, and policymakers are advising the Secretary, the critical infrastructure community, private sector stakeholders, and the broader public on the safe and secure development and deployment of AI in our nation’s critical infrastructure, as well as the mitigation of threats and risks that AI could pose. This includes recommendations to prevent and prepare for AI-related disruptions to critical services that impact national or economic security, public health, or safety.

Developed the First AI Guidelines for Critical Infrastructure Owners and Operators – DHS, in partnership with CISA, developed new safety and security guidelines for use by critical infrastructure owners and operators. These guidelines are informed by the whole-of-government effort to assess AI risks across all sixteen critical infrastructure sectors, and address threats both to and from, and involving AI systems.

Shared New Resources to Reduce Risks at the Intersection of AI and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Threats –The AI Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) Report [submitted to the President] was developed through strong collaboration across government, academia, and industry. The report examines risks at the intersection of AI and CBRN threats. It also identifies trends in AI and types of AI models that might present or intensify biological and chemical threats to the U.S. Finally, the report offers recommendations to mitigate potential threats to national security by overseeing the training, deployment, publication, and use of AI models and underlying data, including the role of safety evaluations and guardrails.

DHS has also unveiled an AI roadmap, outlining how federal agencies can deploy AI in a safe way that delivers meaningful benefits, while simultaneously protecting Americans’ privacy and civil rights.

The agency has also launched a training program aimed at protecting AI intellectual property and combating IP theft in AI generated material. DHS also unveiled initiatives to help attract, develop, and retain the necessary talent to help the US maintain a competitive AI advantage.

The full fact sheet can be found here and is the most comprehensive plan yet outlined by a federal agency for the responsible use of AI.