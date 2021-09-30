Zurich-Based Company Has Solved EV Range Anxiety

Zurich-based ABB has solved the biggest issue with electric vehicles, unveiling a system that can charge any EV to full capacity in 15 minutes.

Range anxiety is one of the biggest challenges to widespread EV adoption. Many traditional charging systems can take hours to fully charge a vehicle. While that poses little to no problem for a vehicle that is driven around town and plugged in at home every night, it can be a major inconvenience when traveling longer distances, such as a cross-country road trip. No one wants to stop for hours every time the batteries needs to be charged. In fact, a recent report shows that 20% of California drivers revert to a gas-powered vehicle due to issues with EV charging.

ABB appears to have solved the problem with their Terra 360 charging system. The Terra 360 can charge up to four vehicles simultaneously, and can charge any EV to full capacity in 15 minutes. That 15 minute charge time is much closer to a refueling session for a traditional, gas-powered vehicle.

“With governments around the world writing public policy that favors electric vehicles and charging networks to combat climate change, the demand for EV charging infrastructure, especially charging stations that are fast, convenient and easy to operate is higher than ever,” said Frank Muehlon, President of ABB’s E-mobility Division. “The Terra 360, with charging options that fit a variety of needs, is the key to fulfilling that demand and accelerating e-mobility adoption globally.”

The Terra 360 will be available in Europe in the end of 2021, and in the US, Latin America and the Asia Pacific markets starting in 2022.