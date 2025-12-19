Zuckerberg’s Philanthropy severs FWD.us lifeline amid Trump-era pivot

Mark Zuckerberg’s Chan Zuckerberg Initiative has ended its financial support for FWD.us, the pro-immigration advocacy group he co-founded in 2013, marking a sharp turn in his charitable priorities following President Donald Trump’s re-election. The decision eliminates FWD.us’s primary funding source, according to a Bloomberg report published Friday. This move aligns with broader shifts at Meta Platforms Inc. and in Zuckerberg’s giving, as the tech billionaire recalibrates amid political pressures.

FWD.us, launched with backing from Silicon Valley leaders including Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, and Bill Gates, aimed to push for immigration reforms favoring high-skilled workers and pathways to citizenship. Over the years, it received tens of millions from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, enabling campaigns on issues like the DREAM Act and protections for Temporary Protected Status holders. The cutoff comes as FWD.us faces its most precarious moment, with recent X posts from the group highlighting ongoing advocacy efforts without mention of the funding loss.

A Decade of Advocacy Unravels

The Bloomberg article details how the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative notified FWD.us of the decision in recent weeks, part of a larger retreat from social advocacy. This echoes earlier cutbacks: In February, the initiative laid off staff and halted funding for immigration reform, racial equity, affordable housing, and economic inclusion, as reported by Philanthropy News Digest. By November, Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan restructured their organization to prioritize AI-driven science through Biohub, per The New York Times.

Industry observers point to Zuckerberg’s evolving political stance. After years of tension with Trump, including 2020 election-related disputes, Meta reinstated political ads and adjusted content policies post-election. A Bluesky post by tech journalist Steve Kovach flagged the FWD.us split, linking it to Zuckerberg’s overtures toward the incoming administration, including reported donations to Trump’s inauguration fund.

From Borderless Dreams to Focused Bets

Launched with $45 million initial pledges, FWD.us spent over $100 million on lobbying and ads by 2023, targeting comprehensive reform. Yet progress stalled amid partisan gridlock. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative’s pivot reflects a strategic narrowing: “Ten years ago, we started the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to help cure diseases, improve education, support our local community, and advance opportunity for everyone,” Zuckerberg wrote in a November blog post cited by AP News. Now, the emphasis is on AI for disease cures, with bulk resources shifting there.

Internal tensions had simmered earlier. A June SF Standard investigation described how the initiative lifted progressive causes only to abandon them, alienating staff. By May, Inside Philanthropy noted Priscilla Chan’s receding role amid backtracking from ambitious goals. Recent X activity from Chan Zuckerberg Initiative highlights science breakthroughs over the past decade, omitting advocacy.

Silicon Valley’s Immigration Reckoning

FWD.us’s woes extend beyond Zuckerberg. Co-founders like Moskovitz’s Open Philanthropy have dialed back political grants, while Gates’s foundation focuses elsewhere. The group continues operations via smaller donors, with December X posts touting DREAM Act reintroductions and TPS events. But without Chan Zuckerberg Initiative’s multimillion annual grants—peaking at $23 million in 2020 per tax filings—its influence wanes.

Meta’s business interests loom large. High-skilled visas like H-1B remain vital for tech hiring, yet public backlash has grown. Trump’s pledges for stricter controls pressure firms like Meta, which holds 11,000+ H-1B visas. Zuckerberg’s FWD.us founding stemmed from personal experience; he touted mentorship of a DREAMer in a 2017 X post. Now, philanthropy mirrors corporate caution.

AI Ascendancy Reshapes Giving

The November restructuring consolidated efforts under Biohub, partnering with AI firms like EvolutionaryScale for biology advances, as detailed in Yahoo Finance. “Where we’ll dedicate the vast majority of our resources,” Zuckerberg stated. This leaves social causes sidelined, with The Washington Post noting retreats from criminal justice and housing too.

Philanthropy experts see a pattern in billionaire giving: Zuckerberg’s LLC structure allows flexibility, unlike traditional foundations. Wikipedia entries on Chan Zuckerberg Initiative underscore its $99% wealth pledge, now funneled to science. FWD.us must adapt or shrink, its X feed showing resilience amid silence on the split.

Broader Tech Philanthropy Shifts

As one era closes, questions swirl on tech’s role in policy. Other donors may fill gaps, but Zuckerberg’s exit signals caution. The decision, timed post-election, underscores how politics now steers even vast fortunes, leaving FWD.us to navigate without its founding patron’s checkbook.