Zuckerberg Unveils $600B Meta Investment in US AI Infrastructure by 2028
Written by John Marshall
Friday, September 5, 2025

In a bold move signaling Meta Platforms Inc.’s aggressive push into artificial intelligence and infrastructure, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to invest at least $600 billion in the U.S. through 2028. The revelation came during a high-profile dinner with President Donald Trump and other tech executives, where Zuckerberg emphasized the focus on data centers and related facilities. This staggering figure dwarfs previous estimates and underscores Meta’s commitment to dominating the AI race amid intensifying competition from rivals like OpenAI and Google.

The announcement builds on Meta’s earlier projections. In July, the company forecasted capital expenditures for 2025 alone at between $66 billion and $72 billion, a significant jump from prior years. Now, extending that vision to 2028, Zuckerberg’s pledge represents a multi-year strategy aimed at bolstering domestic tech infrastructure, potentially creating thousands of jobs and stimulating economic growth in key regions.

Escalating AI Ambitions

Industry observers note that this investment aligns with Zuckerberg’s long-term vision for artificial general intelligence (AGI). As detailed in a report from The Information, Meta has been stockpiling GPUs, aiming for nearly 600,000 units by year’s end, including Nvidia’s high-end H100 chips. This hardware buildup is crucial for training advanced AI models, positioning Meta to challenge closed-source competitors.

Moreover, Zuckerberg’s strategy includes open-sourcing key technologies, such as the Llama 3 model with 405 billion parameters, which he claims will outpace industry leaders. According to insights from Reuters, this push involves constructing massive AI data centers, with the first supercluster expected online by 2026, further amplifying Meta’s computational prowess.

Political and Economic Implications

The timing of the announcement, at a White House dinner, suggests a thawing in relations between Zuckerberg and the Trump administration. Sources from Reuters indicate prior meetings that may have paved the way for such commitments, potentially influencing policy on tech investments and AI regulation.

Economically, this $600 billion infusion could reshape U.S. infrastructure priorities. Reports from Cryptonomist highlight exploratory aspects of the plan, raising questions about governance and timelines, yet the scale promises advancements in critical sectors like energy-efficient data centers.

Challenges and Internal Shifts

Internally, Meta’s AI drive has not been without turbulence. As covered by Ars Technica, Zuckerberg’s recruitment of top AI talent has led to leadership shakeups, with longtime executives sidelined and some departures, marking the company’s biggest reorganization in decades.

Financially, the bet is paying off for now. Zuckerberg’s net worth has surged by $61.5 billion in 2025, per BusinessDay NG, fueled by Meta’s stock performance amid AI enthusiasm. However, sustaining such expenditures—up to $65 billion this year alone, as Zuckerberg stated in a Reuters update—will require robust revenue growth from platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Broader Industry Ripple Effects

For industry insiders, this announcement raises the stakes in the global AI arms race. Meta’s open-source approach, defended by Zuckerberg in a post referenced by The Information, could democratize AI access but also intensify scrutiny over ethical implications and energy consumption.

Ultimately, if executed, this plan could solidify the U.S. as a hub for AI innovation, though skeptics point to execution risks amid geopolitical tensions and supply chain vulnerabilities. Meta’s trajectory will be closely watched as it navigates this ambitious path.

