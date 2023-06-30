Zorin OS Gets Much-Anticipated Upgrader Utility

The makers of Zorin OS have, at long last, released the Zorin OS Upgrader to help users easily upgrade from one version of the OS to the next.

Zorin OS is a popular Linux distro that is ideal for new users, providing many out-of-the-box conveniences and niceties to ease new users’ transitions from from Windows or Mac to Linux. One thing Zorin has traditionally lacked was an easy way to upgrade from one major release to the next, or from the Core to Pro edition.

The Zorin Group has finally completed working on their Upgrader utility, announcing it in an email to users:

Our most anticipated feature ever. Upgrade directly between major releases and editions of Zorin OS in-place. After receiving countless requests throughout the years, we’re thrilled to introduce our most anticipated feature ever: the Zorin OS Upgrader. It allows you to upgrade between releases and editions of Zorin OS in-place, easily and seamlessly. In the past, the only way to upgrade between major releases of Zorin OS (for example, Zorin OS 15 to 16) or between editions (Zorin OS Core to Pro) was to perform a clean install. That meant you needed to back up your files and erase your apps & settings upon each major upgrade, before setting up your work environment from scratch again. The new Zorin OS Upgrader makes this process easier by allowing you to keep your current installation. Simply follow a few quick steps to select your upgrade option and sit back while it handles the heavy lifting.

Zorin OS was already one of the most highly recommended Linux distros for newcomers. This update should help the distro gain even more ground.