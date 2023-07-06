Zoom’s Intelligent Director Uses AI to Improve Virtual Meetings

Zoom’s latest feature, Intelligent Director, is an AI-powered tool to improve virtual meetings by making sure everyone is placed optimally.

One of the challenges of virtual meetings is ensuring everyone can be seen, especially when traditional conference rooms are paired with videoconferencing. All too often, some of the attendees are hidden behind others, making it difficult for those tied in via videoconference to interact effectively with everyone.

Zoom’s Intelligent Director is designed to solve that problem.

The traditional conference room experience can come at the cost of clarity and transparency. Someone can get lost in the back of the room, or left out if they’re not in the office. Meaningful connections can’t be mutually exclusive with a physical location — we have to find ways to share information in real time, regardless of where people are. Building on the popular smart gallery feature for Zoom Rooms, Intelligent Director, patent pending, uses multiple cameras and the latest AI technology to determine the best angle of the individuals in a Zoom Room to display within a meeting. And it’s included in existing and new Zoom Rooms.

The tool is currently available on Mac and Windows but will come to other devices in the future.

