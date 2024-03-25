Zoom announced that its AI-powered collaboration tool, Zoom Workplace, is available on AWS Marketplace

Zoom has been building out its platform, going from a videoconferencing solution to a full-fledged productivity suite, competing with Microsoft and Google. Zoom Workplace leverages the company’s experience, as well as its last two years as an AWS independent software vendor (ISV).

“By making Zoom available through a private offer in AWS Marketplace, we are able to reach more customers and are better equipped to enable IT teams to consolidate their technology,” said Graeme Geddes, chief growth officer at Zoom. “At Zoom, we are excited to build upon our already strong relationship with AWS and work together further to help meet the business and technology needs of our customers.”

The company says it “incorporates over 40 different AWS services, including compute, storage, and encryption capabilities,” and leverages AWS services to help businesses improve security, productivity, and data management.

Zoom’s Customer Managed Key offering allows customers to bring their own encryption keys using AWS Key Management Service to help protect certain data. Additionally, AWS AppFabric integrates with the Zoom Developer Platform to help businesses break down data silos, improve cross-application workflows, enhance security observability, and support employee productivity. In 2023, AWS named Zoom as a NAMER finalist for its 2023 Geo and Global AWS Partner Award within the Education Partners of the Year category.

