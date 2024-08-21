Zoom Now Supports 1 Million Webinar Attendee Capacity

Zoom crossed a major milestone, giving users the ability to host up to 1 million attendees in a single-use webinar.

Webinars are a popular option to host conferences and other events, but it can be a challenge choosing the right platform and infrastructure necessary to accommodate large numbers. Zoom is making that choice a bit easier with its new single-use webinar options, in addition to its monthly and annual subscription options. Users can choose webinar options for 10K, 50K, 100K, 250K, 500K, and 1 million attendees.

“Zoom’s expanded capacity webinar offering is revolutionizing the way organizations can seamlessly connect and engage with massive audiences,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. “Now event organizers have the flexibility and power to host truly interactive experiences on an unprecedented scale and the ability to purchase large single-use webinars.”

“With this new and expanded capacity for webinars, Zoom is opening new opportunities for innovative organizations,” said Wayne Kurtzman, IDC Research vice president of Social, Communities, and Collaboration. “The rise of Zoom in this market now enables organizations to produce significant, large-scale, and engaging virtual events.”

The company pitches its single-use webinar options as an ideal solution for the public sector, entertainment, and the public sector.

Enterprise Sector: The world’s largest enterprises are constantly looking for ways to communicate more effectively with their workforce. With the ability to host webinars for up to 1 million attendees, companies can now bring together their entire global workforce in a single, unified event. This expanded capacity is ideal for large all-hands meetings, where CEOs and senior leaders can address every employee simultaneously, ensuring that critical messaging reaches the entire organization. Additionally, industry conferences and trade shows can now scale keynote sessions, allowing more participants to engage directly with industry leaders, driving higher levels of participation and engagement.

Entertainment: In the entertainment industry, connecting with key audiences remains critical. Celebrities and public figures can use Zoom’s expanded webinar capabilities to host virtual events, fan meet-and-greets, and more. The interactive features of Zoom Webinars allow the audience to engage directly with the public figure, creating unforgettable experiences. For brands, these large-scale webinars offer a unique platform to launch products, hold fundraisers, or host virtual events that resonate with audiences on a personal level.

Public Sector: Government agencies and nonprofit organizations often face the challenge of disseminating information to large, diverse populations. Zoom’s single-use webinar packages provide a powerful solution for public addresses, town halls, and community outreach initiatives, allowing leaders to connect with citizens on a massive scale. Whether it’s a national leader addressing thousands of citizens during a crisis or a global nonprofit launching a major campaign, the ability to host up to 1 million attendees ensures that these important messages reach a wide audience.

Zoom says the new single-use webinar options will only be available in the US at first.