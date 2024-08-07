Zoom Launches Zoom Docs, An AI-First Online Docs Solution

Zoom announced the launch of Zoom Docs, an AI-first document creation platform that competes with Microsoft Word and Google Docs.

Zoom has been increasingly moving to challenge Microsoft and Google in the office software space, building on its popularity as a videoconferencing platform.

“Zoom Docs is our first Zoom Workplace product with generative AI built in from the ground up; it effortlessly transforms information from Zoom Meetings into actionable documents and knowledge bases, so teams can stay focused on meaningful work,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. “Zoom Docs is included at no additional cost with Zoom Workplace paid licenses, creating even more value for our customers. With AI Companion available every step of the way, Zoom Docs is purpose-built to empower people to ‘work happy’ and give them more time back in their day.”

Zoom Docs builds on the company’s strong collaboration, productivity, and conferencing, building a platform for document creation and project planning.

Meeting collaboration: Zoom Docs simplifies meeting collaboration with AI Companion by transforming meeting content into meaningful documents, centralizing meeting summaries with meeting docs, and facilitating co-editing on docs within meetings.

Business documents: Whether creating content, business proposals, or reports, AI Companion for Zoom Docs makes content generation, revision, summarization, and translation easy for global teams.

Project planning: Planning complex projects can be messy. Zoom Docs can help with time-saving templates for project briefs and tracking for a variety of use cases like product launches, marketing campaigns, and event management, consolidating project-related materials, and improving visibility across progress tracking, status updates, and timelines.

Information hub: Useful for knowledge-base creation, team onboarding, and goal tracking, users can build robust wikis for a single source of information.

Of course, AI integration is the headline feature of Zoom Docs, leverage the company’s AI Companion throughout the product.

Turn AI Companion meeting summaries into easily editable docs, freeing up time spent on note-taking and manually copying notes into a shared document with templates for one-on-ones, stand-up meetings, brainstorming, project updates, discussions, Q&As, customer success, user feedback, and more.

Generate content based on AI Companion meeting transcripts. Use custom or preset commands or queries with AI Companion to further create and revise content.

Revise and summarize content such as articles, plans, and outlines, change tone and style, catch grammatical and spelling errors, and translate content into nine languages (with support for additional languages planned) for multilingual teams with AI Companion.

Zoom Docs is designed to reduce silos, allowing up to 100 users edit a single Zoom Doc at the same time. The platform also provides robust permissions, both for internal teammates and external users.

The company says Zoom Docs with AI Companion is available to all Zoom Workspace paid users.