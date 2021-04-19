Zoom Launches $100 Million Fund to Stimulate Zoom Apps Ecosystem

Zoom has launched a $100 million fund to help stimulate and grow the app ecosystem surrounding the videoconferencing platform.

Zoom emerged as a front-runner in the early days of the pandemic, with companies, schools, religious organizations and individuals turning to the platform to stay connected. As a result, Zoom experienced meteoric growth, far outpacing some of its rivals.

The company is looking to ensure its long-term success, by helping build out the ecosystem of apps, hardware and integrations that will continue to improve the service Zoom offers.

“I founded Zoom in 2011, nearly ten years ago. Without the support of early investors, Zoom would not be what it is today,” said Eric S. Yuan, Founder and CEO of Zoom. “What I’ve learned over the past year is that we need to keep meetings productive and fun. My hope is that the Zoom Apps Fund will help our customers meet happier and collaborate even more seamlessly, and at the same time help entrepreneurs build new businesses as our platform evolves.”

According to Zoom, portfolio companies will be eligible for investments “between $250,000 and $2.5 million to build solutions that will become core to how Zoom customers meet, communicate, and collaborate.”