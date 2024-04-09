Zoom Joins Fast Company’s ‘World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024’ List

Zoom has joined Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024 list, a major coup for the collaboration and AI company.

Zoom became a housefold name during the pandemic, with its videoconferencing software quickly becoming the go-to solution for companies, organizations, and individuals. Zoom has built on that success, rolling out an increasingly comprehensive platform aimed at taking on Microsoft and Google.

A big part of Zoom’s plan has involved deploying AI to help users get the most of their experience, a factor that played into the company’s inclusion on Fast Company’s list.

“At Zoom, we continue to innovate rapidly and are doubling down on our commitment to offering an AI-powered collaboration platform that delivers limitless human connection, reimagines teamwork, and strengthens customer connections,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. “Fast Company’s recognition further validates our mission and dedication to providing our customers with choice and a high-quality, open collaboration platform powered by AI that just works.”

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future.”

Zoom touts its AI-driven solution as a way for businesses to “drive more effective collaboration.”