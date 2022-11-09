Zoom Is Coming to a Tesla Near You

In the ‘what could possibly go wrong?’ department, Tesla and Zoom are working together to bring video conferencing to the automaker’s vehicles.

Zoom is one of the leading video conferencing platforms and became a poster child for remote and hybrid work during the pandemic. The platform’s adoption skyrocketed across the workplace, education sector, and people’s personal lives.

Zoom is expanding to its next frontier, making it possible to video conference from your car, in a collaboration with Tesla. According to Drive Tesla Canada, the collaboration was announced at the Zoomtopia 2022 event by Nitasha Walia, Zoom’s Group Product Manager, Meetings.

While the announcement was light on details, the video provides a preview of the feature in action.