Zoom Begins Requiring Employees to Return to the Office

Zoom is joining the list of companies mandating a return to the office, asking employees to work from the office at least two days a week.

According to Business Insider, Zoom has told employees that individuals working within 50 miles of an office must work from the office at least two days a week.

“We believe that a structured hybrid approach – meaning employees that live near an office need to be onsite two days a week to interact with their teams – is most effective for Zoom,” a company spokesperson said. “As a company, we are in a better position to use our own technologies, continue to innovate, and support our global customers.”

“We’ll continue to leverage the entire Zoom platform to keep our employees and dispersed teams connected and working efficiently,” the spokesperson added.

The reversal by a company that has been at the forefront of the remote work revolution is a stunning development, especially at a time when research is showing that RTO mandates have been a costly disaster for most companies. In addition, research increasingly shows that most employees are more productive and work more from home than in the office.