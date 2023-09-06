Zoom AI Companion Now Available to All Paid Customers

Zoom announced its AI Companion is now available to all paid customers — at no extra cost.

Zoom has been working on its AI tools, providing users a way to streamline repetitive tasks, such as catching up on chats, writing emails, and more. Unlike some companies, which charge extra for such features, Zoom is making them available to no additional cost to all paid customers.

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to not use customer data for to train AI models:

Preparing for that big meeting. Writing emails. Catching up on a backlog of chat messages. Repetitive tasks like these can take up 62% of your workday, not to mention sap your productivity and hurt your ability to collaborate with your team. But now, you’re empowered to do more using Zoom AI Companion. We’re excited to introduce you to AI Companion (formerly Zoom IQ), your new generative AI assistant across the Zoom platform. AI Companion empowers individuals by helping them be more productive, connect and collaborate with teammates, and improve their skills. AI helps people work better, and we believe its benefits should be widely available. That’s why we’re including AI Companion at no additional cost with the paid services in your Zoom user account.* In line with our commitment to responsible AI, Zoom does not use any of your audio, video, chat, screen sharing, attachments, or other communications-like customer content (such as poll results, whiteboard, and reactions) to train Zoom’s or third-party artificial intelligence models.

In addition to what it can do already, Zoom has big plans for future AI Companion features:

Envision being able to interact with AI Companion through a conversational interface and ask for help on a whole range of tasks, similarly to how you would with a real assistant. You’ll be able to ask it to help prepare for your upcoming meeting, get a consolidated summary of prior Zoom meetings and relevant chat threads, and even find relevant documents and tickets from connected third-party applications with your permission. During a meeting, you’ll be able to ask AI Companion to help you file a support ticket or research critical information based on issues or questions raised in real time. After a meeting, AI Companion will present the summary of the meeting, identify the extracted action items, and prompt you to share next steps with key stakeholders in Zoom Team Chat. All in an intuitive, easy-to-use experience within the Zoom platform you know and love. With Zoom Phone, AI Companion will be able to help you save time. You’ll be able to get an AI-generated analysis of your recorded phone calls, and summaries of your SMS messages and voicemails.

Zoom has increasingly been taking on Microsoft, Slack, and Google with its offerings. Rolling out AI Companion to its customers should help the company remain competitive.