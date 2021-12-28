Zoom Acquires Liminal Assets to Power Virtual Events

Zoom is continuing to go all-in on virtual meetings and events, purchasing assets from Luminal to help power its evolution.

Zoom became a household name as a result of the pandemic, a far cry from its previous roots in the enterprise. The platform is used in the workplace, in schools, in churches, and in countless homes, as people work, learn, worship, and socialize remotely.

The company also recognizes that the future of events is likely a combination of in-person and virtual attendance, and is moving forward with its efforts to address those needs, according to the company’s blog.

Like the future of work, we believe that the future of events will include a combination of virtual and in-person formats. Whether it is a large trade show, corporate summit, internal event or online classes, our customers will need a holistic solution that provides them with what they need to confidently build, host and manage virtual and hybrid events.

Zoom has purchased key assets from Liminal, assets that will help it better power these hybrid-style events.