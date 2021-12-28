Zoom Acquires Liminal Assets to Power Virtual Events

Zoom is continuing to go all-in on virtual meetings and events, purchasing assets from Luminal to help power its evolution.
Zoom became a household name as a result of the pandemic, a far cry from its previous roots in the enterprise. The platform is used in the workplace, in schools, in churches, and in countless homes, as people work, learn, worship, and socialize remotely.
The company also recognizes that the future of events is likely a combination of in-person and virtual attendance, and is moving forward with its efforts to address those needs, according to the company’s blog.
Like the future of work, we believe that the future of events will include a combination of virtual and in-person formats. Whether it is a large trade show, corporate summit, internal event or online classes, our customers will need a holistic solution that provides them with what they need to confidently build, host and manage virtual and hybrid events.
Zoom has purchased key assets from Liminal, assets that will help it better power these hybrid-style events.
As part of our ongoing efforts to offer these solutions, we are pleased to announce that we recently acquired certain assets from Liminal, a startup company that offers event production solutions built largely on Zoom’s SDK. Two of Liminal’s co-founders, Andy Carluccio and Jonathan Kokotajlo, will also join Zoom. Liminal’s solutions, including their ZoomOSC and ZoomISO apps, will help bridge Zoom with traditional and emerging event control applications and hardware to help theaters, broadcast studios, and other creative organizations address complex technical production needs, and collaborate and create online effectively.