Zippin CEO: In 5-10 Years Every Store Will Be Checkout Free

What if going to a store was easier than shopping online where you could just walk in and pick up your purchases and walk out with payment happening all in the background?

You have heard about Amazon's cashierless stores, Amazon Go, and their plans to open thousands of those stores in the coming years. Now there are startups that intend to bring this concept to all stores by providing a software platform and a technology solution to retailers.

Zippin Co-founder and CEO Krishna Motukuri talked about the technology behind his new checkout-free solution in a recent CNBC profile:

At Zippin, our mission is to banish checkout lines for good. You can simply walk in, check-in when you enter, pick up whatever you want, and simply walk out. If there was somebody that actually was able to follow a customer around the store and see what they were picking and just took a note of that information and then when they walked out simply just gave them a bill, it would be very convenient for the customer.

We use overhead cameras that look straight down and get a bird's-eye view of the entire store. That allows us to uniquely identify customers and we use that information to also understand which items they're picking from the shelf and which ones they're putting back. This information is paired with sensors that are on the shelf that worked with the cameras to accurately identify which products cart picked.

As we've seen in the online world where ecommerce customers can actually see which product you've clicked on how long you actually considered it or whether you put it in the cart or taking it out, there will be retailers that will be responsible in the way they use that information.

In addition to supermarkets and grocery stores, we're also getting a lot of interest from hotels, airports, stadiums, and commercial buildings. For the first time, this technology allows you to operate a store more cost efficiently. We expect more of these smaller stores to appear in residential complexes and office buildings where there was nothing other than just a vending machine and some salty snacks before.

Our next step is to actually take the technology to an existing retailer and implement it in their stores. I would say five to ten years you should expect every store will be checkout free.

