Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
FinTechUpdate

Zelle Begins Refunding Customers Scammed Out of Their Money

Zelle has begun refunding customers who fell victim to scams, although it seems the company's actions are not entirely voluntary....
Zelle Begins Refunding Customers Scammed Out of Their Money
Written by Staff
Tuesday, November 14, 2023

    • Zelle has begun refunding customers who fell victim to scams, although it seems the company’s actions are not entirely voluntary.

    According to Reuters, Zelle originally pushed back against calls for it to issue refunds for scams, since federal law only requires financial institutions to refund money lost in unauthorized transactions. With a scam, however, the customer is ultimately tricked into transferring the money themselves.

    The outlet reports that Zelle was under pressure from lawmakers to address the growing issue, resulting in the company changing its policy:

    The new policy marks a major shift from last year when bankers, including JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, told lawmakers worried about rising scams that it was unreasonable to require banks to refund transfers that customers were tricked into approving.

    “We have had a strong set of controls since the launch of the network, and as part of our journey we have continued to evolve those controls… to keep pace with what we see is going on in the marketplace,” said Ben Chance, chief fraud risk officer at Early Warning Services (EWS).

    “Zelle’s platform changes are long overdue,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren in a statement to Reuters. “The CFPB is standing with consumers, and I urge the agency to keep the pressure on Zelle to protect consumers from bad actors.”

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |