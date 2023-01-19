Yum Brands Hit by Ransomware, Hundreds of Restaurants Close

Yum Brands, the parent of KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, was hit by a ransomware attack, leading to hundreds of locations closing.
Yum Brands acknowledged the attack in a statement Wednesday, saying its IT systems were compromised.
On January 18, 2023, Yum! Brands, Inc. announced a ransomware attack that impacted certain information technology systems. Promptly upon detection of the incident, the Company initiated response protocols, including deploying containment measures such as taking certain systems offline and implementing enhanced monitoring technology. The Company also initiated an investigation, engaged the services of industry-leading cybersecurity and forensics professionals, and notified Federal law enforcement.
The company says the overall impact was relatively limited. Most important, Yum Brands says there is no evidence any customer data was stolen.
Less than 300 restaurants in the United Kingdom were closed for one day, but all stores are now operational. The Company is actively engaged in fully restoring affected systems, which is expected to be largely complete in the coming days. Although data was taken from the Company’s network and an investigation is ongoing, at this stage, there is no evidence that customer databases were stolen. While this incident caused temporary disruption, the Company is aware of no other restaurant disruptions and does not expect this event to have a material adverse impact on its business, operations or financial results.