YTTV NFL Sunday Ticket Holders Get Unlimited Simultaneous Streams

YouTube TV has given NFL Sunday Ticket holders a major upgrade, with the ability to watch unlimited simultaneous streams.

YTTV has been expanding support for multiple simultaneous streams, but the company just tweeted about its big upgrade for NFL Sunday Ticket holders.

This just in! We’ve heard your feedback about @NFL Sunday Ticket streaming limits and we’re excited to share that we’re including unlimited simultaneous streams at home for @NFL Sunday Ticket content, on both YouTube TV and @YouTube.

Multiple simultaneous streams was once one of FuboTV’s claims to fame. Since rolling the feature out, YTTV has cemented its position as the best streaming option on the market for most users.