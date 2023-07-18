YouTube’s New ‘Stable Volume’ Could Greatly Improve Viewing

YouTube may be on the verge of introducing a welcome feature, one that would stabilize volume across videos.

Spotted by tech blogger M. Brandon Lee, a new “Stable Volume” option appears to be active for some users:

YouTube now has a feature called “Stable volume.” I’m not entirely sure what it is, but I think it may be a normalizer and compressor that evens out the volume so you don’t have big jumps in volume between videos and even parts of a video itself. May be problematic for music. M. Brandon Lee (@thisistechtoday) — July 15, 2023

YouTube confirmed to TechCrunch that it is testing the feature with global users. Given how much volume can change from one video to another, Stable Volume should be a welcome improvement to the YouTube app.