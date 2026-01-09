YouTube’s 2026 Update Adds Filters to Exclude Shorts in Search

YouTube’s Quiet Revolution: Banishing Shorts from the Search Spotlight

YouTube, the video-sharing giant owned by Alphabet Inc., has long been a battleground for content creators and viewers alike, where short-form videos known as Shorts have increasingly dominated feeds and search results. But in a move that signals a subtle shift in how the platform balances user preferences with algorithmic pushes, YouTube announced updates to its search filters that allow users to explicitly exclude Shorts from their results. This change, rolled out in early January 2026, addresses years of user frustration over the intrusion of bite-sized clips into searches for more substantial content. For industry insiders, this isn’t just a minor tweak—it’s a recognition of the growing tension between viral, quick-hit entertainment and the demand for deeper, long-form videos.

The update introduces a dedicated filter under the “Type” menu, enabling users to choose between Shorts, long-form videos, or a mix. This comes alongside other modifications, such as renaming the “Sort by” menu to “Prioritize” and replacing the “View Count” option with a broader “Popularity” filter that incorporates metrics like watch time. According to reports, YouTube is also streamlining its filter menu by removing underperforming options that had drawn complaints. These changes aim to make searches more intuitive, but they also highlight the platform’s ongoing efforts to refine how content is discovered amid an explosion of uploads.

For many users, the ability to filter out Shorts represents a long-awaited victory. Shorts, launched in 2020 as YouTube’s answer to TikTok, have skyrocketed in popularity, with billions of views daily. Yet, they’ve often cluttered search results, making it harder to find tutorials, documentaries, or in-depth reviews. This sentiment has echoed across online forums and social media for years, with viewers expressing annoyance at the disproportionate presence of these sub-60-second videos in their queries.

User Frustrations and the Push for Change

Discussions on platforms like Reddit and Stack Exchange have chronicled the irritation, with threads dating back to 2022 lamenting the lack of tools to separate Shorts from traditional videos. One such post on Tom’s Hardware Forum from May 2022 asked for ways to filter out Shorts, reflecting early dissatisfaction. Similarly, a query on Web Applications Stack Exchange in June 2025 described Shorts as “cluttering the initial pages of search results disproportionately,” underscoring how these videos often overshadowed more relevant long-form content.

The pressure mounted as YouTube continued to promote Shorts aggressively, integrating them into main feeds and recommendations. Industry observers note that while Shorts drive engagement—helping YouTube compete with rivals like TikTok and Instagram Reels—they can alienate users seeking educational or narrative-driven material. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from as early as 2023 captured this frustration, with users decrying the platform’s transformation from a search engine into what one called a “browse engine” overrun by short clips. More recent X posts in late 2025 and early 2026 celebrated the update, with some users sharing workarounds like third-party apps that had previously filled the gap.

YouTube’s response appears to be data-driven. Internal metrics likely revealed that a segment of its audience was disengaging due to irrelevant results, prompting the company to empower users with more control. This aligns with broader trends in digital media, where platforms are increasingly offering customization to retain loyalty in a crowded market.

Technical Details of the Update

Diving deeper into the mechanics, the new filters are accessible via the search bar on both desktop and mobile apps. Users can now select “Long-form” under the Type filter to exclude Shorts entirely, a feature that wasn’t explicitly available before. As detailed in a report from The Verge published on January 8, 2026, this addition is part of a broader overhaul that includes the “Popularity” filter, which goes beyond mere views to consider engagement signals like completion rates and shares.

Complementing this, YouTube has reorganized the filter interface for better usability. The “Prioritize” menu now emphasizes relevance and timeliness, with options like “Most Relevant” and “Upload Date” retained but refined. A piece from Dexerto on the same day highlighted how these changes give users “more control over what type of videos appear in their results,” potentially boosting satisfaction among those who prefer in-depth content.

Notably, some filters have been axed. The “Sort by Rating” option, which relied on likes and dislikes, was removed due to poor performance and user feedback. According to 9to5Google, this streamlining aims to “align better” with user needs, reducing clutter in the menu itself. For developers and content strategists, this means adapting to a system where popularity is measured more holistically, possibly favoring videos that hold attention longer.

Impact on Content Creators

For creators, the implications are profound. Those specializing in Shorts may see a dip in visibility if users opt to filter them out, forcing a reevaluation of strategies. Long-form creators, however, stand to gain as their content becomes easier to discover. Industry analysts suggest this could encourage a renaissance in detailed storytelling, countering the short-attention-span economy that Shorts epitomize.

Data from YouTube’s own announcements, echoed in a Social Media Today article dated January 9, 2026, indicates that the platform is responding to feedback loops where users complained about irrelevant Shorts dominating searches. Creators like those posting on X have noted the need for better tools, such as a dedicated Shorts tab in video managers, to organize content effectively.

Moreover, this update could influence monetization. Shorts generate revenue through a separate fund, but long-form videos often yield higher ad earnings due to mid-roll placements. By making it simpler for viewers to find extended content, YouTube might inadvertently boost earnings for traditional creators, helping diversify the ecosystem.

Broader Industry Ramifications

The timing of this rollout coincides with heightened competition in the video space. TikTok’s global dominance in short-form has pushed YouTube to innovate, but user backlash against algorithm-driven feeds has grown. Similar moves by platforms like Instagram, which allow hiding Reels, suggest a industry-wide pivot toward user agency.

Posts on X from January 2026 reflect immediate positive sentiment, with shares of the news from outlets like Slashdot and Engadget garnering thousands of views. One X post linked to a Slashdot story, emphasizing how the change replaces view-count sorting with popularity metrics. Another from Engadget noted the exclusion feature as part of “advanced search tools,” signaling YouTube’s commitment to refinement.

For advertisers, the shift means targeting audiences more precisely. Brands favoring long-form sponsorships could see improved ROI as their ads reach users intentionally seeking deeper engagement, rather than fleeting Shorts viewers.

User Experience Enhancements and Future Directions

Beyond filters, YouTube is testing other features to enhance discovery, such as improved recommendations based on watch history. This update builds on prior efforts, like the 2024 option to show fewer Shorts in feeds, as mentioned in X posts from that year. The cumulative effect is a more personalized platform, where users aren’t forced into a one-size-fits-all experience.

Critics, however, argue that while filtering helps, it doesn’t address underlying algorithmic biases that prioritize virality over quality. Some X users have turned to extensions like YouTube Revanced for Android, which offer even more customization, including completely disabling Shorts. This grassroots innovation underscores the demand for control that official updates are now catching up to.

Looking ahead, YouTube may expand these tools further. Insiders speculate on integrations with AI-driven searches or voice commands that automatically apply filters, potentially revolutionizing how content is surfaced. As detailed in a Android Authority piece, the shake-up includes additions and removals that could set precedents for other platforms.

Strategic Shifts in Platform Dynamics

Ultimately, this filter update reflects YouTube’s maturation as a hybrid platform—part social media, part search engine. By empowering users to curate their experience, it mitigates the risk of alienation amid content overload. For executives, it’s a calculated bet that giving control will foster loyalty, even if it means Shorts take a backseat in some searches.

The response from the community has been swift. X posts in the hours following the announcement praised the move, with one user noting the irony of YouTube finally addressing a complaint that had persisted for years. References to older frustrations, like the removal of iOS filtering options in 2025, highlight how this update closes a loop.

In the grand scheme, these changes could reshape content creation trends, encouraging a balance between quick hits and substantive pieces. As YouTube navigates this evolution, the focus on user-centric design may well define its edge in the competitive video arena.

Evolving Metrics and Engagement Strategies

Delving into the “Popularity” filter, it’s clear YouTube is broadening its definition of success. No longer just about raw views, the metric now includes watch time, which favors creators who produce compelling, retentive content. This could disadvantage Shorts-heavy channels unless they adapt by cross-promoting to long-form.

Reports from Gagadget describe the feature as improving “content discovery,” with exclusions making searches more efficient. For marketers, this means analytics tools must evolve to track visibility across filtered environments.

Finally, as the platform rolls out these changes globally, monitoring user adoption will be key. Early indicators from X suggest enthusiasm, but sustained impact will depend on how seamlessly the filters integrate into daily use, potentially setting a new standard for digital content navigation.