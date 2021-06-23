YouTube Wins Major EU Copyright Ruling

YouTube has won a major copyright ruling in the EU, one that will have far-reaching impacts on internet platforms.

The issue revolved around whether YouTube and other internet platforms are legally responsible when their users post copyright content. The EU has been working on copyright reform and Article 17, specifically, would have required online platforms to proactively block copyrighted content.

The European Court of Justice’s latest ruling, however, keeps things largely the same, with platforms not responsible for what their users post…with one caveat. Platforms will need to promptly remove copyrighted content and block it once it becomes aware of it.

“As currently stands, operators of online platforms do not, in principle, themselves make a communication to the public of copyright-protected content illegally posted online by users of those platforms,” the EU Court of Justice said, according to Variety.