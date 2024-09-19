YouTube Unveils ‘Hype’: Empowering Fans to Boost Emerging Creators and Drive Channel Growth

In a move designed to further empower content creators and their audiences, YouTube has launched a new feature called “Hype.” Announced at the “Made on YouTube” event in September 2024, Hype allows fans to actively support emerging creators by promoting their videos through a unique fan-driven engagement system. This innovative feature aims to connect small and medium-sized creators with broader audiences, offering a new avenue for discovery on the platform.

“Hype is all about helping emerging YouTube channels grow by connecting them with new audiences,” said Jessica Locke, Product Manager at YouTube. The idea behind Hype was born from feedback gathered from both creators and viewers, revealing a strong desire for fans to play a more significant role in their favorite creators’ journeys. “We heard from fans that they wanted to do more than just watch and like videos—they wanted to actively contribute to the success of creators they believe in,” Locke explained.

How Hype Works

At its core, Hype is a system that lets fans elevate the visibility of videos from creators with fewer than 500,000 subscribers. Videos that have been out for less than seven days are eligible for “hyping,” allowing users to go beyond the typical like and share functions. Each fan can hype up to three videos per week, with the option to purchase additional hypes in the future, unlocking a potential new revenue stream for creators.

The more hypes a video receives, the higher it climbs on a new leaderboard, which ranks the top 100 hyped videos of the week in each country. “It’s not just about getting views—it’s about showcasing which creators have the most passionate and engaged fanbases,” Locke emphasized. A key aspect of Hype is its inclusivity, with a built-in “small creator bonus” that multiplies the points earned for creators with fewer subscribers, ensuring that smaller channels can compete with more established ones.

Hype doesn’t influence YouTube’s recommendation algorithms or search results, keeping it as a separate feature that solely reflects fan engagement. This fan-first approach, Locke said, is “about giving fans a way to express their excitement and help their favorite creators gain exposure.”

Building Hype: From Concept to Launch

The development of Hype began with a simple insight: fans of emerging creators wanted to feel more involved in their success. “When we surveyed over 2,500 viewers across the US, Japan, and Germany, more than 75% of respondents said they wanted to help small creators grow their channels,” Locke explained. The team quickly realized that fans weren’t just looking for a passive viewing experience—they wanted to be part of the journey, actively helping creators achieve success.

Initially, the team experimented with more interactive concepts, such as letting viewers directly contribute to a video’s hype within the first 24 hours or sponsor specific segments of a video. “We even considered allowing viewers to ‘cheer’ their own comments with animations and effects,” Locke revealed. But after rounds of testing and user feedback, it became clear that simplicity was key. “The seven-day window and the Hype leaderboard struck the perfect balance between urgency and flexibility,” she added.

The beta testing phase, which took place in Turkey, Taiwan, and Brazil, saw over 5 million hypes across more than 50,000 unique channels in just four weeks. “The largest age group participating in the beta was 18- to 24-year-olds, making up more than 30% of all users,” Locke shared, highlighting the enthusiasm of younger viewers to support their favorite emerging creators.

Leveling the Playing Field

One of the challenges YouTube sought to address with Hype was the difficulty small creators face in gaining visibility. Larger channels with more subscribers naturally get more views, which can create a feedback loop that makes it harder for smaller channels to break through. “We wanted to make sure that Hype wasn’t just dominated by the biggest creators,” Locke said. To that end, the “small creator bonus” was introduced, giving creators with fewer subscribers a point multiplier to help them climb the leaderboard and be discovered by new audiences.

Creators who make it onto the leaderboard will also receive a special badge on their videos, signaling to viewers that their content is a fan favorite. “It’s a way for the community to rally around new and exciting creators, helping them get the exposure they deserve,” Locke explained.

Hype’s Impact on the Creator-Fan Relationship

For fans, Hype offers a more meaningful way to engage with creators. “I love that I can directly support the creators I care about,” said one early tester from the beta phase. “It feels like I’m part of their journey.” This sentiment was echoed by many users, who appreciated the opportunity to have a tangible impact on the growth of their favorite channels.

On the creator side, Hype is expected to be a game-changer. Smaller creators, who often struggle to get their videos noticed, now have a tool that allows their most devoted fans to help them grow. “Hype gives the community a way to express the love and excitement they have for up-and-coming creators,” said Bangaly Kaba, Director of Product Management at YouTube. “It’s about rallying around those new voices and giving them a platform to shine.”

The Future of Hype

As Hype rolls out to more markets, YouTube is committed to refining the feature based on user feedback. “We’re just getting started,” Locke said. The team plans to introduce new features, such as the ability to see which users hyped a video and the option for fans to purchase additional hypes, further expanding the ways in which fans can support creators. There are also discussions around personalizing the Hype experience for each user, with topic-specific leaderboards and more tailored recommendations.

“At its heart, Hype is about giving fans a stake in the success of their favorite creators,” Locke concluded. “It’s a win-win for everyone: fans get to discover and promote great content, and creators get the exposure they need to grow their channels.”

As YouTube continues to evolve, features like Hype represent a shift toward more interactive and community-driven experiences, ensuring that both creators and their fans can thrive in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.