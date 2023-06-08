YouTube TV Update Brings Apple TV Fixes and Improve Audio/Video Sync

YouTube has released an update to YouTube TV that addresses a number of issues, including audio/video sync and Apple TV crashes.

A Team YouTube member posted a notice on Reddit outlining the changes. Two of the biggest were audio/video sync fixes and a fix to address an issue that caused long content to crash a first-gen 4K Apple TV:

5.1 Audio/Video Sync: We’re rolling out some fixes over the next few weeks to address A/V sync issues across Live playback. We continue to welcome feedback! Feel free to leave a picture of your Stats for Nerds and your device information on this thread if you’re still experiencing issues. We’re also actively working on a separate follow on fix for VOD audio sync issues. Apple TV: We resolved an issue last month with 1st gen 4k Apple TV devices crashing on long playbacks.

The update also includes fixes to the DVR and Library features. It also includes “access to unlimited NFL Sunday Ticket streams in your home and 2 additional streams outside of your home for you and your household.”