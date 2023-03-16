YouTube TV is raising prices for its streaming service, citing rising content costs and an effort to “keep bringing you the best possible service.”

YTTV is one of the leading streaming TV services, offering a wide range of channels and features, along with unlimited DVR storage. The base plan currently costs $64.99 a month, but the company is raising that to $72.99.

The company informed users via email Thursday.

Your YouTube TV Base Plan membership price will change in your first billing cycle on or after April 18, 2023, and will be charged to your payment method on file going forward. To view your current plan, go to your Settings > Membership page for updated information. If you are currently on a Base Plan promotional price or a trial, that promotion is still honored and unchanged.

The company is lowering the price of various add-ons in an effort to soften the blow.