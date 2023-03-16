YouTube TV is raising prices for its streaming service, citing rising content costs and an effort to “keep bringing you the best possible service.”
YTTV is one of the leading streaming TV services, offering a wide range of channels and features, along with unlimited DVR storage. The base plan currently costs $64.99 a month, but the company is raising that to $72.99.
The company informed users via email Thursday.
Your YouTube TV Base Plan membership price will change in your first billing cycle on or after April 18, 2023, and will be charged to your payment method on file going forward. To view your current plan, go to your Settings > Membership page for updated information. If you are currently on a Base Plan promotional price or a trial, that promotion is still honored and unchanged.
The company is lowering the price of various add-ons in an effort to soften the blow.
We will also be lowering the price of our 4K Plus add-on from $19.99/month to $9.99/month. Users new to 4K Plus are eligible for a $4.99/month for 12 months promotional offer. For existing users, if you are on a promotional price below $10/month, you’ll enjoy that price until the promotional period is over, at which point you’ll automatically receive the new price of $9.99/month. If you’re currently paying above $9.99/month, your new price will be $9.99/month.