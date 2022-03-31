YouTube TV Now Supports Picture-in-Picture on iOS 15

YouTube TV has finally brought Picture-in-Picture (PiP) support to iOS 15 devices, making it one of the last major streaming apps to do so.

PiP is a feature that allows a user to minimize a video into a smaller, floating window. The iPhone or iPad can then be used for other tasks, while still playing the video in question. While YouTube TV has supported PiP on Android since 2017, the feature has not been available on iOS…at least until now.

YouTube TV announced the new feature in a tweet.

iPhone & iPad users

We’re happy to share that picture-in-picture is now rolling out to your iOS 15+ devices. Simply select a video to watch and swipe [up] from the bottom of the screen to return to the device’s homepage. The video can scale down and move across your screen.

— YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV), March 30, 2022

The company thanked users for their patience during the (long…really long) delay releasing the feature.

We really appreciate your patience while we worked on enabling this key feature for your iOS 15+ devices. We hope you enjoy this easy way to stream.

— YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV), March 30, 2022

The new feature works on both iPhones and iPads running iOS 15+.