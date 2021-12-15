YouTube TV May Lose Disney Channels

YouTube TV may lose access to Disney-owned channels as the two companies work to hammer out a new deal.

YouTube TV is one of the premier streaming TV services, offering a good blend of channels, price and industry-leading cloud DVR. Unfortunately, for its customers, YouTube TV may be on the verge of losing one of its most appealing channel packages.

The company is warning that it may lose all of Disney-owned channels once the current deal expires on Friday, December 17.

We’re now in negotiations with Disney to continue distributing their content on YouTube TV so you can continue watching everything from your favorite teams on ESPN to The Bachelor to Good Morning America. Our deal expires on Friday, December 17, and we haven’t been able to reach an equitable agreement yet, so we wanted to give you an early heads up so that you can understand your choices.

If the two companies are unable to reach an agreement, YouTube TV says it will lower its price to reflect the loss of channels.

If Disney offers us equitable terms, we’ll renew our agreement with them. However, if we are unable to reach a deal by Friday, the Disney-owned channels will no longer be available on YouTube TV and we will decrease our monthly price by $15, from $64.99 to $49.99 (while this content remains off our platform).

Given that Disney has its own bundle for $13.99/mo, the price break YouTube TV will give if it looses the channels should be more than enough to offset subscribing to The Disney Bundle. That being said, here’s to hoping the two companies can reach an agreement instead.