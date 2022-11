While it may be a small feature, YouTube TV (YTTV) is finally getting a feature that most of its competitors have had for years — a clock.

As one of the most popular streaming TV services, it’s unusual when YTTV is missing a feature. It’s even more unusual when that feature is such a basic one that it’s hard to understand its omission in the first place.

According to a post on Twitter, YTTV has finally added the lowly clock to the service’s interface.