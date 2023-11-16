YouTube Premium Members Gain Early Access to AI Features

YouTube has revealed that Premium subscribers now have early access to some of the AI features the company is incorporating into the media platform.

The company revealed the news in a blog post:

Premium members get a first look into some of the exciting features coming to YouTube through youtube.com/new. We’re especially excited to share that we’re currently providing early access to two new AI experiments, including our first-ever conversational AI tool. Here’s what’s available: Conversational AI: Starting today, Premium members can be one of the first to try out our new experimental conversational AI tool that we hope will make your viewing experience that much better. Think of this as your tool that can answer questions, suggest related content, and more, all without interrupting your playback experience. This feature is currently only available in English to a limited number of YouTube Premium members in the United States on Android devices. If you sign up quickly for one of the limited spots, you can access the tool by tapping “Ask” beneath select videos and begin by asking questions about the video or selecting a suggested prompt.

Comment topics summarized by AI: We’re also experimenting with AI that organizes large comment sections of long-form videos into digestible themes, helping you more easily understand and participate in comment conversations. Creators can use these comment summaries to more quickly jump into comment discussions on their videos, or to draw inspiration for new content based on what their audiences are discussing.

The move underscores the importance of AI across a variety of use cases, platforms, and industries.