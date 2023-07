YouTube is joining the list of services raising prices, bumping the price of YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium.

According to CNET, YouTube is raising the cost of its YouTube Premium service to $14 per month, a raise of $2. Similarly, YouTube Music Premium subscribers will now pay $11 per month, a raise of $1.

The new prices will begin the next business cycle, and YouTube told CNET it is emailing customers to inform them of the change.