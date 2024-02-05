YouTube Premium Has 100 Million Subscribers

YouTube Premium has crossed the 100 million user mark, a big win for Alphabet as it pushes YouTube’s paid services.

According to Ars Technica, Alphabet’s executives announced the news in the company’s earnings call in late January. YouTube has been working to monetize its user base, even going so far as to crack down on ad-blockers to push people toward its Premium subscription.

At $13.99 a month, or $10.99 for just YouTube Music Premium, 100 million subscribers means the platform is becoming a significant part of Alphabet’s revenue.