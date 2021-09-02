YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Passes 50 Million Subscribers

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music have crossed the 50 million subscriber market, just a few years after Google unveiled YouTube subscriptions.
YouTube is the undisputed champion among video platforms, but much of the platform’s income is based on ads. The company does offer a subscription service, and it has crossed a major milestone, according to Head of Music Lyor Cohen.
It’s been almost 6 years since we kicked off our subscription journey at YouTube and today we’re excited to share the news that we’ve crossed 50 million Music and Premium subscribers, including trialers. It’s an honor to build a membership that allows people to more deeply immerse themselves in music, learning, fashion, gaming, and more, all the while supporting the creators and artists that make it possible. Music and Premium subscriptions are key pillars of YouTube’s monetization, enabling unique content and communities to flourish.