YouTube Plans to Change How It Displays Ads on TV

YouTube is preparing to change how it displays ads on TV, moving toward fewer but longer ad segments.

YouTube remains one of the most popular streaming apps for many TV viewers. The company has been making changes to its ad formats, introducing 30-second non-skippable ads earlier this year.

Continuing its changes, YouTube says it will begin rolling out longer ad segments, although fewer of them.

Viewers expect a different ad experience depending on the content they are watching. When it comes to long-form content on TV screens, 79% of viewers would prefer video ads that are grouped together instead of distributed throughout a video. Based on this preference, we are evaluating new options that minimize average interruptions for viewers, such as fewer, longer ad breaks, to create a more seamless viewing experience on the big screen.

The company says it will also make it easier for viewers to see exactly how much time is left in a given ad segment: