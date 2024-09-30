Advertise with Us
YouTube Music Loses SESAC License

Written by Matt Milano
Sunday, September 29, 2024

    YouTube Music fans are in for a disappointment, with the company losing access to SESAC (Society of European Stage Authors and Composers) content.

    One of the benefits of YouTube is its bargaining powering. As one of the leading streaming services, the company has the ability to negotiate deals that would be difficult for smaller players. For the sake of its users, hopefully it will be able to come to a new agreement with SESAC soon.

