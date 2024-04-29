Advertise with Us
YouTube May Start Showing Ads When Videos Are Paused

YouTube is about to get significantly worse, with Google reportedly testing ads that display when a video is paused....
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, April 29, 2024

    According to Android Authority, Google’s Philipp Schindler discussed the new “feature” in Alphabet’s earnings call.

    “In Q1, we saw strong traction from the introduction of a pause ads pilot on connected TVs, a new non-interruptive ad format that appears when users pause their organic content,” Schindler said.

    Schindler also said the new ads “are commanding premium pricing from advertisers.”

    It is hard to fathom that no one at Google understands what a terrible idea this is. There are many scenarios where a person pauses a video because they need a moment of quiet, such as to take a phone or video call. The fact that Google thinks ads should continue playing when a video is paused is almost beyond belief.

    Unfortunately, with the new ads “commanding premium pricing,” it’s unlikely Google will reverse course on its decision, meaning the YouTube experience is likely about to take a significant step backwards.

