YouTube Experimenting With AI Feature to Help Creators ‘Surface Content Inspiration’

YouTube is expanding its AI rollout, testing a feature designed to help content creators come up with ideas for their videos.

The company outlined the feature in a blog post:

Testing a GenAI content inspiration tool on Studio desktop: To make it easier for creators to decide what to dream up and share next, we’re experimenting with a tool that uses AI to surface content inspiration. If you’re a creator in the experiment and you navigate to Studio > Analytics > Research on desktop, you’ll see ideas for content you could create to share on YouTube 🤯 This experimental tool aims to help you brainstorm ideas, understand your audience better, and build videos faster by generating ideas for: 1️⃣ What kinds of content / topics your viewers want to see more of, 2️⃣ fresh angles for creative content you haven’t made in the past and could explore creating, and 3️⃣ outlines / talking points to jump start your creative process. This test is rolling out to a small number of channels that publish videos in the English language, but we’ll keep you updated on our plans to expand it!!

As the post says, access to the new feature is still limited in scope, and is only available to creators that publish in English. It’s a safe bet, however, if the feature is popular it will likely see widespread rollout in the near future.