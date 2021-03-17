YouTube Can Now Check For Copyright Issues During Upload

YouTube is rolling out a major new feature designed to protect content creators, warning them of potential copyright issues during upload.

Called “Checks,” the new tools is designed to save creators some headache and potential lost revenue by warning them of copyright issues before they go live with content. Many creators had previously resorted to uploading their videos as unlisted or private to check for copyright or monetization issues before going public.

The company made the announcement in a YouTube Help post:

Hey Creators! Today we’re rolling out a new step in the upload process on Studio desktop called “Checks” – which will automatically screen your uploads for potential copyright claims and ad suitability restrictions. This new step will help you minimize the number of videos uploaded with copyright claims and/or yellow icons and avoid surprises or worries.

More information can be found in the Help Center. In the meantime, the new Studio tool should be a big help to content creators.