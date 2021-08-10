Your Next Streaming Service: Salesforce

Salesforce is preparing to enter the video streaming market, a major departure from its current CRM and enterprise offerings.

Salesforce is the leading customer relationship management (CRM) provider, and offers a host of complimentary applications and services. According to an exclusive provided to Axios, the company is preparing to add a video streaming service to its list of services.

Salesforce+ will be a free video streaming service dedicated to business professionals, featuring original content from Salesforce and, eventually, SalesForce clients. The company has hired 50 editorial personnel to help launch the service, and has built its own studio in-house.

“It’s going to help you learn things that help you do great at your job, whether you’re a salesperson, a marketing professional, a CEO, etc.,” said Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Franklin.

The company hopes Salesforce+ will help customers establish an emotional connection to the company as well, making users “want to use our products and want to engage more with us.”

Salesforce’s foray into streaming, on the heels of its Slack acquisition, highlights the growing convergence occurring in the industry, and the importance of companies embracing new ways of connecting with new and existing customers. It’s a safe bet Salesforce won’t be the last company to adopt this approach.